Take cue Apple, these earbuds’ batteries can be replaced at home

Wireless earbuds aren’t necessarily known for their repairability, but Dutch company Fairphone wants to change that.

The company has unveiled its new Fairbuds wireless earbuds that have been developed with repairability in mind, first shared by The Verge.

The buds have been designed to make replacing batteries in the buds and their case easy for users. So ultimately, when the earbuds’ battery dies after a few years of use, you won’t need to toss it out or opt for expensive battery replacements.

While offering repairability, the Fairbuds don’t skimp on features. They offer touch controls, up to six hours of battery life (20 with the case), 11mm titanium-coated drivers, active noise cancellation, and an IP54 rating for sweat and water resistance.

While the Fairbuds aren’t currently available in North America, their inception could prompt companies like Apple, Samsung and audio giants to invest in repairability. For reference, with average usage, the AirPods’ battery is good for two to three years, after which you either toss them away or take them to Apple for a battery replacement, which costs $69.

Currently, the Fairbuds are only available in Europe for €149 (roughly $218.98 CAD).

Source: Fairphone, Via: The Verge