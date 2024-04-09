Demon Slayer’s newest season streams this May on Crunchyroll

After Demon Slayer fans were left with a gripping finale for the Swordsmith Village arc, season 4 of the popular anime series is coming May 12 to Crunchyroll.

Season 4 of the series is titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc. The anime released an official synopsis for the upcoming arc:

“In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story.”

The first episode of the Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc was part of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba movie, showcased in theatres this past February. An official trailer for season 4 had dropped on Crunchyroll’s YouTube channel.

Demon Slayer’s plot follows Tanjiro Kamado, whose family was killed by demons. He joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his sister, Nezuko Kamado, back into a human.

There’s no official confirmation on how many episodes this season will have, but the episode count for previous seasons ranged from 10-26 episodes.

Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming season in Canada, which includes an English dub. The streaming site also has Demon Slayer seasons 1-3 available now.

Crunchyroll subscriptions in Canada cost $9.99 per month for the fan package, while mega-fan costs $12.49 per month

Image Credit: Crunchyroll

Source: Crunchyroll