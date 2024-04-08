Anker’s 10,000mAh MagSafe powerbank with a stand is 28% off at Amazon

If you’re looking for a portable and easy-to-use power bank for your Qi2 Certified and MagSafe-compatible devices, the Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K) is a solid option.

It offers 15W fast wireless charging paired with a 10,000mAh battery life for on-the-go charging.

Additionally, the power bank also has a smart display that keeps you informed about your device’s charging status and the power bank’s battery percentage, paired with a foldable stand to prop your phone up on.

The device ships with a USB-C to USB-C cable and comes with 24 months of warranty. You can learn more about the power bank here or purchase it from Amazon for $89.99 (regularly $124.99)

Image credit: Anker