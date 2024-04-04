Amazon discounts JBL audio products by up to 50 percent

Amazon Canada has a bunch of JBL tech, including earbuds (wired and wireless), headphones and portable speakers on sale.

Discounts vary from 17 percent to as much as 50 percent off.

Check out the deals below:

JBL Tune 205 Wired In-Ear Headphones with One-Button Remote/Mic: $19.98 (regularly $24.98)

JBL Tune Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $99.98 (regularly $139.98)

JBL Endurance Run 2 Wired – Waterproof in-Ear Sport Headphones: $24.98 (regularly $29.98)

JBL Tune 660NC: Wireless On-ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation: $69.98 (regularly $139.98)

JBL Vibe 200TWS – True Wireless Earbuds, 20 Hours of Combined Playback: $49.98 (regularly $69.98)

JBL Pulse 5 – Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Dazzling Lights and JBL Original Pro Sound: $249.98 (regularly $299.98)

JBL Tune Beam – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $99.98 (regularly $139.98)

JBL JR310BT Kids On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with up to 30 Hours of Playtime: $49.98 (regularly $69.98)

JBL Live 460NC – Wireless On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Long Battery Life and Voice Assistant Control: $99.98 (regularly $169.98)

JBL PartyBox 1000 Premium 1100-Watt Powerful Bluetooth Party Speaker with Full Panel Light Effects and DJ Pad: $1,399.99 (regularly $1,499.98)

JBL PartyBox Ultimate – Massive Party Speaker with Powerful Sound, Multi-Dimensional Lightshow, and Splashproof Design: $1,999.98 (regularly $2,499.98)

Find all JBL deals at Amazon here.

Image credit: JBL

