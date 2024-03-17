TSN is your go-to for March Madness in Canada

The annual NCAA March Madness is almost here, and if you’re wondering how you can catch all the games in Canada, we’ve got you covered.

March Madness kicks off on Tuesday, March 19th with the First Four to decide the final four teams in each bracket. Then, the main tournament gets underway, with the first round on March 21st.

Canadians can catch all the NCAA action through TSN.

The TSN website has a dedicated March Madness section with the complete schedule and brackets, and the website will also provide updates on the news and analysis of the games. The website also mentions which channels specific games will air on.

If you already have a cable package that includes TSN, you’re all set! Tune in to the channel during the games and enjoy. If you don’t have cable, you can subscribe to TSN’s streaming service, TSN+. TSN+ offers a live broadcast of all TSN channels, including March Madness games, for a monthly fee.

TSN+ is available for subscription through TSN.ca or the TSN app, with plans starting from $8 per month or $80 annually.

TSN+ is available on the web, mobile devices (iOS/Android), tablets, and connected TVs, including Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung SmartTV, and Amazon Fire TV/Stick.

For more information on the service, click here.