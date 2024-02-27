Government of Canada endorses global 6G research principles

The federal government has joined several countries in endorsing principles for a secure and open 6G network.

The six principles target the research and development of 6G wireless communications systems and largely focus on trusted, secure technology built on global standards.

6G is the next generation of wireless communications and is expected to offer faster technologies than the current wireless generation of 5G. It’s also expected to enable new innovations using Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and augmented reality.

“Canadians depend on telecommunications services being reliable and secure every day, whether for personal connectivity or the digital economy,” François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said in a press release. “Our government has endorsed these shared principles for 6G so that Canadians can continue to benefit from the latest wireless technologies.”

The U.S., Australia, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the U.K. have also endorsed the principles.

“We look forward to working together with our international partners and industry to ensure wireless communications are secure and reliable in Canada and around the world,” Champagne noted.

It’s unclear if the government will allow the currently banned Huawei and ZTE onto Canada’s 6G network. The federal government pointed to security concerns when it banned infrastructure from the two companies in 2022.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada