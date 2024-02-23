Apple now sells refurbished 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 in Canada

Apple has brought its 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro to its Canadian “Certified Refurbished” (via MacRumors).

Like all of its refurbished products, the M3 14-inch MacBook is roughly 15 percent off compared to the new model. The laptop is available in various configurations and prices in ‘Silver’ and ‘Space Grey.

Below are both configurations that are currently available:

Refurbished 14-inch MacBook Pro Apple M3 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 10‑Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB SSD – Silver: $1,999 (was $2,349) [Save $350]

Refurbished 14-inch MacBook Pro Apple M3 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 10‑Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB SSD – Space Grey: $1,999 (was $2,349) [Save $350]

Apple’s refurbished store has an excellent reputation, and many of the laptops sold through the tech giant’s ‘Certified Refurbished’ program look like they’re pretty much brand new. That said, the base-level M3 MacBook Pro only features 8GB of RAM and only two USB-C ports, which can be somewhat limiting depending on what you plan to do with the laptop. Keep this in mind if you’re considering the M3 MacBook Pro.

Read more about the M3 MacBook Pro’s limitations below:

Via: MacRumors