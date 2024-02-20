Helldivers 2 starting to receive updates to fix server issues on PS5 and PC

Helldivers 2 is beginning to get updates to address the game’s “most serious problems” on PS5 and PC. The game launched on February 8th and since then has seen hundreds of thousands of players hop on to help protect Super Earth. The game’s all-time peak on Steam reached a record of 411,359 players, according to SteamDB.

Following server issues due to the high volume of players trying to get into the game, developer Arrowhead Games Studios has said it’s beginning to roll out patches to address server issues.

“We have improvements rolling out this week focused on the most serious problems in the game: login, matchmaking, and server load,” Arrowhead said on Helldivers 2’s Discord. “We’re all working hard to make sure that the game is a stable place to spread Managed Democracy to every planet in the galaxy.”

A patch was released recently, and Arrowhead said to expect “continuous improvements” in patches over the days and weeks to come. Arrowhead wants to remind players that “no single update will solve all the issues.”

Helldivers 2 is available on PC and PS5 for $49.99. For more on Helldivers 2, check out MobileSyrup‘s Chris Brown’s review of the game here.

