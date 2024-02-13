Walmart has the 10th-Gen iPad for $280 off right now

Walmart Canada currently has Apple’s 10th-Gen iPad on sale.

The Wi-Fi + Cellular version of the 10.9-inch iPad is currently available for $519.36, marking a $279.64 discount from the regular Apple website price. The deal was first shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘GTA2020.’

Essentially, you’re getting the Wi-Fi + Cellular version of the 10.9-inch iPad for the price of the Wi-Fi version.

Apple released the 10th-gen iPad in 2022. It features 500 nits of brightness, with a 12-megapixel camera and a USB-C port for charging.

In his review of the 10th-gen iPad, MobileSyrup reporter Bradley Bennett gave the tablet a 8/10 score, and said that the device is an expertly designed iPad with a great screen.

You can check out the review below.

Buy the 10th-gen iPad (Wi-Fi + Cellular) for $519.36 from Walmart here.

Via: RedFlagDeals ‘GTA2020’