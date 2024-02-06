Samsung’s Galaxy Ring might release alongside its next foldables

Samsung’s recent Unpacked event went as expected until the very end. The company revealed the base Galaxy S24, the S24+ and the S24 Ultra, but then surprised everyone by offering a sneak peek of the Galaxy Ring.

Now, we have a better idea about when the ring will come out. Daniel Seung Lee, the global head of B2B wearable/IoT/accessories at Samsung, shared a post on LinkedIn (now deleted) suggesting that the ring would release in the “2nd half” of 2024.

This likely indicates that the ring might launch alongside Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

At the moment, we know virtually nothing about the wearable other than what’s obvious. It will likely track your steps, your heartbeat, sleep and other fitness metrics. We, however, don’t know what exact sensors the Galaxy Ring will feature, and if it will offer any exclusive features.

Oura is a key player in the smart ring market, and the Samsung Galaxy Ring’s eventual release is sure to challenge its dominance.

Some users are already seeing the Samsung Ring under battery options in Good Lock, indicating that Samsung is getting ready for the wearable’s release.

Via: Gizmodo