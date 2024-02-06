Motorola discounts select smartphones for its Valentine’s Day promotion

Motorola is offering Canadians discounts on several smartphones as part of its Valentine’s Day promotion.
These deals go live on February 12th. Check them out below:
- Motorola Razr+ (2023): $949.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
- Motorola Razr (2023): $699.99 (regularly $999.99)
- Motorola Edge+ (2023): $799.99 (regularly $1,099.99)
- Motorola Edge (2023): $499.99 (regularly $849.99)
- Motorola Edge (2022): $329.99 (regularly $899.99)
- Moto G Play (2023): $249.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Motorola Thinkphone: $599.99 (regularly $999.99)
- Moto G Power 5G (2023): $299.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): $399.99 (regularly $499.99)
- Moto G 5G 2023: $249.99 (regularly $299.99)
Find all of Motorola’s Valentine’s Day promotions here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.