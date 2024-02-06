fbpx
Deals

Motorola discounts select smartphones for its Valentine’s Day promotion

Get $570 off the Motorola Edge (2022)

Karandeep Oberoi
Feb 6, 20244:52 PM EST 0 comments

Motorola is offering Canadians discounts on several smartphones as part of its Valentine’s Day promotion.

These deals go live on February 12th. Check them out below:

Find all of Motorola’s Valentine’s Day promotions here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Related Articles

Deals

Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Max on sale on Amazon for up to 23 percent off

Deals

Public Mobile expands its Québec-only $34/50GB plan across the country

Deals

Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 20 percent off

Deals

Vidéotron adds 5GB of extra data to some of its all-inclusive plans

Comments