Volkswagen is adding ChatGPT to its in-car assistant

At CES 2024, German automaker Volkswagen announced plans to install ChatGPT in its vehicles — because why not?

According to the company, the new chatbot feature is offered in the following models: ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the new Tiguan, the new Passat and the new Golf.

The feature will first roll out for customers in Europe and plans for a U.S. release are in discussion. It’s likely the feature will come to Canada sometime after that.

Volkswagen says that the integration will be enabled by “Cerence Chat Pro,” and will offer several features to users, like being able to control the infotainment/navigation system and air conditioning, or to get answers to general knowledge questions.

“In the future, AI will provide additional information in response to questions that go beyond this as part of its continuously expanding capabilities. This can be helpful on many levels during a car journey: Enriching conversations, clearing up questions, interacting in intuitive language, receiving vehicle-specific information, and much more — purely hands-free,” wrote Volkswagen.

The automobile maker also said that nothing changes for the driver. They don’t need to create a new account or install any apps, and can simply say, “Hello IDA,” or press the button on the steering wheel to access the chatbot. Volkswagen also said that ChatGPT does not gain access to any vehicle data, and prompts are deleted immediately to ensure privacy and data protection.

You can read more about the development here.

In related news, Solos announced that it is adding ChatGPT translation features to its AirGo 3 Smart Glasses.

Image credit: Volkswagen

Source: Volkswagen