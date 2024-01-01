Masimo’s legal battle with Apple cost around $100 million so far

Health tech company Masimo has been in the midst of an ongoing legal battle with Apple regarding patent violations. The iPhone maker has been found to have violated several patents, impacting the Apple Watch.

CEO Joe Kiani now confirms that Masimo has spent upwards of $100 million USD (roughly $132 million CAD) on legal fees to fight Apple in court. These costs go back to January 2020 when Masimo’s fight against Apple began.

The U.S. International Trade Commission claims Apple has infringed on two heart rate and blood oxygen sensing patents. This led to Masimo’s legal efforts impacting Apple this holiday season. Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 were temporarily banned in the U.S. Removed from retailer shelves and Apple Stores, the Cupertino company filed an appeal. Following the holidays, Apple has been able to temporarily sell its devices once again in the United States.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kiani states that “No one is standing up to them. If I can do it, it might change Apple for the better.”

As one can imagine, it’s not easy (or cheap) to fight Apple in court. Masimo’s determination is emphasized when considering the company’s total profit in 2022 was roughly $144 million USD (around $190 million CAD).

Masimo is no stranger to legal battles either. In 2006, the medical company won a seven-year fight against Nellcor, receiving $800 million USD (roughly $1 billion CAD). In 2016, Masimo received $300 million USD (estimated $397 million CAD) as part of a licencing settlement with Royal Philips.

Apple’s ban and temporary pause haven’t affected Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 sales in Canada. However, if Apple is found to have indeed violated the aforementioned patents, it may affect global sales in the future.

Source: The Wall Street Journal Via: 9to5Mac