Rogers turns on three cellular towers along B.C.’s Highway 16

Those passing along B.C.’s Highway 16 now have increased access to cellular services.

Rogers has turned on three towers between Prince Rupert and Prince George, granting its customers 5G access. All travellers also have access to emergency services.

The stretch of highway is known as the Highway of Tears and has been the site of countless disappearances and murders of Indigenous women.

“These new cellular towers are lifelines to all of us who travel along Highway 16 regularly, and we are hopeful they will help prevent future tragedies,” Mary Teegee, a Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) activist, said in a press release.

“It has been deeply rewarding watching this project unfold, and we look forward to celebrating its completion and benefiting from the social and economic advantages it provides.”

The expansion is part of an ongoing project with the federal government and the Province of British Columbia.

Rogers started constructing towers along the route in December 2021. Once all towers are completed, Rogers will have provided 252 kilometres of coverage along the 720-kilometre corridor.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Rogers