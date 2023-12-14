Instagram launches AI-made backdrops for Stories

Meta’s latest AI test isn’t an overly complicated one. Meta’s Instagram now has a new AI Media editing tool called Backdrop, which essentially allows you to use AI to generate custom backdrops for your stories.

The feature is only available in the U.S. to begin with, but it will likely expand to other countries, including Canada soon.

“With backdrop, you can reimagine your image’s background with just a few taps and a prompt like ‘chased by dinosaurs’ or ‘surrounded by puppies’ to create an entirely new image for your Story,” wrote Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta’s generative AI lead, in a Threads post.

When shared, said posts will have a “Try it” sticker that will make it easier for people who see your story to try out the feature. You can learn more about it here.

Image credit: @aaldahle

Source: @aaldahle