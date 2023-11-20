fbpx
Streaming

New on Hayu Canada: December 2023

Paris in Love and Love Island Australia are hitting Hayu this December

Dean Daley
Nov 20, 20238:02 PM EST 0 comments

NBCUniversal has revealed all of the new content coming to Hayu, its reality TV-focused streaming service, in December.

Read on for the full list:

What’s new

  • Paris in Love: (Season 2) — December 1st
  • Southern Hospitality: (Season 2) — December 7th from 10pm ET
  • The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: (Season 4) — December 15th
  • Love Island Australia: (Season 5) — December 15th
  • Million Dollar Listing UAE: (Season 1) — Coming Soon

Continuing series

  • Snapped (Season 33) — Mondays
  • Below Deck Mediterranean (Season 8) — Mondays from 10pm ET
  • The Real Housewives of Sydney (Season 2) — Tuesdays
  • Made in Chelsea (Season 26) — Tuesdays
  • The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season 4) — Tuesdays from 10pm ET
  • Winter House (Season 3) — Tuesdays from 10pm ET
  • Watch What Happens Live (Season 20) — Tuesday to Saturday
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 13) — Wednesdays from 9pm ET
  • The Real Housewives of Miami: (Season 6)
  • Southern Charm (Season 9) — Thursdays from 10pm ET
  • House of Villains (Season 1) — Fridays
  • Real Murders of Los Angeles (Season 1) — Saturdays
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 8) — Sunday from 9pm ET
  • Married to Medicine: (Season 10) — Sunday from 10pm ET
  • Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler (Season 1) — Sundays from 10pm ET

Hayu is available to stream on Hayu.com, on iOS and AndroidApple TVAmazon Fire TVAndroid TVChromecastXbox and other major platforms. It costs $6.99/month in Canada.

Comments