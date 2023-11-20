New on Hayu Canada: December 2023

NBCUniversal has revealed all of the new content coming to Hayu, its reality TV-focused streaming service, in December.
Read on for the full list:
What’s new
- Paris in Love: (Season 2) — December 1st
- Southern Hospitality: (Season 2) — December 7th from 10pm ET
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: (Season 4) — December 15th
- Love Island Australia: (Season 5) — December 15th
- Million Dollar Listing UAE: (Season 1) — Coming Soon
Continuing series
- Snapped (Season 33) — Mondays
- Below Deck Mediterranean (Season 8) — Mondays from 10pm ET
- The Real Housewives of Sydney (Season 2) — Tuesdays
- Made in Chelsea (Season 26) — Tuesdays
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season 4) — Tuesdays from 10pm ET
- Winter House (Season 3) — Tuesdays from 10pm ET
- Watch What Happens Live (Season 20) — Tuesday to Saturday
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 13) — Wednesdays from 9pm ET
- The Real Housewives of Miami: (Season 6)
- Southern Charm (Season 9) — Thursdays from 10pm ET
- House of Villains (Season 1) — Fridays
- Real Murders of Los Angeles (Season 1) — Saturdays
- The Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 8) — Sunday from 9pm ET
- Married to Medicine: (Season 10) — Sunday from 10pm ET
- Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler (Season 1) — Sundays from 10pm ET
Hayu is available to stream on Hayu.com, on iOS and Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox and other major platforms. It costs $6.99/month in Canada.