New on Hayu Canada: December 2023

NBCUniversal has revealed all of the new content coming to Hayu, its reality TV-focused streaming service, in December.

Read on for the full list:

What’s new

Paris in Love: (Season 2) — December 1st

Southern Hospitality: (Season 2) — December 7th from 10pm ET

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: (Season 4) — December 15th

Love Island Australia: (Season 5) — December 15th

Million Dollar Listing UAE: (Season 1) — Coming Soon

Continuing series

Snapped (Season 33) — Mondays

Below Deck Mediterranean (Season 8) — Mondays from 10pm ET

The Real Housewives of Sydney (Season 2) — Tuesdays

Made in Chelsea (Season 26) — Tuesdays

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season 4) — Tuesdays from 10pm ET

Winter House (Season 3) — Tuesdays from 10pm ET

Watch What Happens Live (Season 20) — Tuesday to Saturday

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 13) — Wednesdays from 9pm ET

The Real Housewives of Miami: (Season 6)

Southern Charm (Season 9) — Thursdays from 10pm ET

House of Villains (Season 1) — Fridays

Real Murders of Los Angeles (Season 1) — Saturdays

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 8) — Sunday from 9pm ET

Married to Medicine: (Season 10) — Sunday from 10pm ET

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler (Season 1) — Sundays from 10pm ET

Hayu is available to stream on Hayu.com, on iOS and Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox and other major platforms. It costs $6.99/month in Canada.