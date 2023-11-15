Save up to 40 percent on Anker portable chargers, plugs and cables

Anker is back with some solid deals on various accessories. These could be considered ‘early Black Friday’ deals but there is a strong possibility that more savings are en route next week.
Check out the offers below:
- Anker Portable Charger, 20K Power Bank for $43 (save 20%)
- Anker GaNPrime 65W, 3-Port Fast Compact Foldable Wall Charger for $52.99 (save 24%)
- Anker Nano Power Bank, 10K Portable Charger for $60 (save $15)
- Anker USB C Charger (GaN II 100W) for $69.99 (save 22%)
- Anker USB 3-Port Fast Compact Foldable Wall Charger for $89.99 (save 40%)
- Anker 20W USB C Power Strip for $26 (save 25%)
- Anker 323 Charger, 2 Port Compact Charger with Foldable Plug for $19.99 (save 23%)
- Anker 333 USB C to USB C Cable (6ft 100W, 2-Pack)
- Anker USB C Cable, [2-Pack, 6 ft] for $16.99 (save 10%)
- Anker USB C Hub, 555 USB-C Hub (8-in-1) for $89.99 (save 10%)
- Anker USB C Charger 20W, 511 Charger (Nano) for $26.99 (save 23%)
