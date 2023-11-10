Google pulls Fitbit from almost 30 markets, Canada safe for now

Google has pulled Fitbit from nearly 30 countries, leaving the fitness trackers available in just 23 countries, including Canada.

Reporting by Android Authority and 9to5Google detailed the Fitbit exodus, with the combined efforts uncovering a total of 29 countries that would lose Fitbit. The move comes after Google acquired Fitbit in 2021 — at the time, the search giant said it wanted to make health features “more accessible to more people.”

Apparently, that means ending sales of Fitbit products in 29 countries.

In a statement to Android Authority, Google said it wanted to align the Fitbit hardware portfolio to more closely match the Pixel line’s regional availability. Moreover, Google claims it remains “committed to [its] customers” and says the changes don’t impact existing Fitbit devices people in those regions already own.

“Existing Fitbit customers will continue to have access to the same customer support, warranties will still be honored, and products will continue to receive software and security updates,” Google said.

Last month, Google confirmed Fitbit would leave more than a dozen markets in Asia and Europe, but the exodus includes Mexico and all Latin American countries, the Middle East, and more.

Google pulled a similar move after bringing Nest to the Google Store, removing the Nest Aware subscriptions from several markets and with no alternative for customers.

Source: Android Authority, 9to5Google