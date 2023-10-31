WhatsApp is testing AI-generated customer service replies

Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will use artificial intelligence (AI) to generate replies for customer support queries.

The feature is currently available in the beta version of the app for Android, 2.23.23.8, as shared by WABetaInfo.

To improve the quality of its customer support, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will use AI to generate messages that are more relevant and helpful for users.

WhatsApp is using a secure AI service from Meta to create messages based on the user’s query and context, says WABetaInfo.

The feature is still in development and not yet available to the public. However, the publication shared a screenshot of what the feature will look like.

WhatsApp will inform the user that it is using AI to generate query replies.

The feature will benefit both the users and WhatsApp’s customer service agents. For users, it could mean getting more personalized and effective answers, paired with instant responses at any time of the day. For customer service agents, it could mean reducing their workload and focusing on more complex or urgent issues that require human intervention.

It is currently unknown when the feature will roll out publically. Read more about it here.

Image credit: WABetaInfo

Source: WABetaInfo