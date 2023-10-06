Fitbit Charge 5 is 25 percent off today on Amazon

Fitbit has discounted its popular Charge 5 and also teased an upcoming discount for the Luxe on Prime Day. The Charge is brings savings of 25 percent off today.
Here are Fitbit’s deals:
- Fitbit Charge 5 in Blue for $149 (save 25%)
- Fitbit Charge 5 in Black for $149 (save 25%)
- Fitbit Charge 5 in White for $149 (save 25%)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.