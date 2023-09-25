Super Channel+ is now available on the Roku platform

San Jose, California-based Roku is adding a new app to the platform.

Super Channel is releasing a new Super Channel+ streaming app available directly on the Roku platform in Canada.

For reference, Super Channel is a cable and satellite television channel owned by Allarco Entertainment.

The Super Channel+ app includes access to Ginx eSports TV Canada, Super Channel Fuse, Super Channel Heart & Home and Super Channel Vault.

Super Channel+ is NOW available on Roku!

Enjoy exclusive content from our 4 diverse and dynamic channels. With thousands of hours of original movies, exclusive series, and documentaries.

Subscribe to Super Channel+ on Roku to start your free trial today! 🎉#superchannel+ #roku pic.twitter.com/VOlaj2WHgJ — Super Channel (@SuperChannel) September 21, 2023

Roku users can subscribe to Super Channel+ directly from the channel store on the platform.

Super Channel is available via most cable providers across the country as well as streaming live and on demand with Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV+.

The service is available for free for the first 30 days. After the trial period, it will cost $9.99/month. Learn more about Super Chanel here.

Image credit: Roku