Paramount+ in Canada and Black Screen Office partner on Black Creators Festival Initiative

Paramount+ Canada and the Black Screen Office (BSO) are announcing a new partnership to support the Black Creators Festival Initiative.

The Black Creators Festival Initiative is a platform for Black Canadian content creators that provides an opportunity to showcase their work at internal film festivals and TV markets. The new partnership will enhance the ability to support participants by providing festival accreditation, travel and accommodation assistance and pre-festival guidance to help these creators through industry events.

“The world needs more diverse storytelling from Canada and that is only possible by supporting and developing our incredible home-grown talent,” said Doug Smith, SVP of Streaming & Content Licensing at Paramount Global, Canada in a press release. “Under the leadership of Joan Jenkinson, the Black Screen Office is a crucial resource and we are thrilled to be their partner in the Black Creators Festival Initiative to support talent whose stories will entertain, educate and inspire audiences around the world for years to come.”

The program launched in May of 2022 and has since then helped out 60 Black Canadian creators.

The Black Creators Festival Initiative has supported participants at MIP Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, TIFF, Content Canada, European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin, Cannes, and more.

According to the report, the initiative is closely connection to Paramount Global’s ‘Content for Change’ initiative.