Amazon’s Fallout series is coming to Prime Video in 2024

Amazon’s Prime Video will begin streaming the Fallout adaptation series in 2024. While withholding an official specific date, the debut of the Fallout TV series may not be too far away.

It’s been widely known that Amazon is producing a Fallout series, based on the acclaimed Bethesda RPG franchise. Although production is still underway, we’re now beginning to receive more information regarding the series’ direction.



The Fallout franchise spans across a postapocalyptic America in locations like Washington, Vegas and Boston. Thanks to a post made on X (formally Twitter), we now know the TV show will take place in Los Angeles. In Fallout lore, Los Angeles was eventually renamed the ‘Boneyard’ after the “Great War.” It’s unclear if the TV show will maintain this thread or create something original.

📍 Vault 33

Location: Los Angeles Fallout, an original series, coming to Prime Video in 2024 pic.twitter.com/tlHh2WutF4 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 23, 2023

It also wouldn’t be a Fallout project without mention of a Valut. Prime Video revealed that the series will incorporate Vault 33, an original Vault-Tec Vault set to debut on the TV show. In Fallout games, Vaults are used to safely house civilization underground during the nuclear fallout.

At Gamescom in Germany, Bethesda’s Todd Howard and Xbox chief Phil Spencer debuted the first clip from the show to fans. The clip has not been shown to the public as of the time of writing. However, according to reports, the footage reveals brief glimpses of people walking through the wasteland desert. Clips of people emerging from Vault 33 are also shown. Additionally, iconic imagery from Fallout, including ghouls, a Vertiberd and a nuclear explosion are also seen. If we’re lucky, this clip may surface online following Gamescom.

There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding the series as it’s one of the gaming industry’s most popular North American-developed RPGs. The adaptation is also being developed and penned by Jonathon Nolan and Lisa Joy, who previously worked together on HBO’s Westworld series.

