PlayStation Portal remote player launching later this year

Sony unveiled its first dedicated ‘Remote Play’ device, the PlayStation Portal, in a blog post on August 23rd.

Alongside the Portal device, Sony shared more details about its Pulse Explore earbuds and unveiled a new Pulse Elite wireless headset.

According to the blog post, the Portal will launch later this year and costs $199.99 USD (about $270.33 CAD). Sony says the Portal includes the “key features of the DualSense wireless controller,” such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. The device features an 8-inch LCD screen capable of 1080p resolution at up to 60fps.

The Portal connects remotely to users’ PS5 over Wi-Fi, allowing gamers to easily transition from playing on the console to the handheld. Sony pitches the device as a great option for households where members share the TV connected to the PS5 or for people who want to enjoy their PlayStation library from another room.

Sony notes that Portal doesn’t support PS VR2 games, which require a headset. It also doesn’t support games streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming service.

As for Sony’s Pulse audio devices, Sony says they bring “next level audio performance” to gaming.

The new Pulse Elite headset offers lossless audio and a retractable boom microphone. It’ll also use AI to enhance noise rejection, improving the filtering of background sound. The headset comes with a “charging hanger” for convenient storage.

Similarly, the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds offer AI-enhanced noise rejection and lossless audio. They come with a charging case.

Sony says the Pulse devices are the first PlayStation audio devices to use custom-designed planar magnetic drivers, giving gamers an “audiophile-level listening experience” that they typically would only find in headphones for professional sound engineers.

The Pulse Elite will cost $149.99 USD (roughly $202.74 CAD) and the Pulse Explore will cost $199.99 USD ($270.33 CAD). Sony says it will share more details soon, including launch dates and pre-orders.

Finally, Sony highlighted its new ‘PlayStation Link’ wireless audio technology, which can deliver low-latency, lossless audio to its Pulse devices. It sounds like Portal will support Link out of the box, while the PS5 will need to use a USB adapter to access Link. Sony says the USB adapter comes included with Pulse devices and can also be purchased separately. The adapter works with PC and Mac as well.

