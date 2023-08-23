Microsoft reportedly working on AI-powered image creation for Paint

Microsoft Paint, the classic Windows app that has been around since 1985, could soon get a significant artificial intelligence (AI) update.

As shared by Windows Central, via an unnamed source, the feature would allow users to create an image from a text description using the same technology as Bing’s Image Creator. The technology sounds similar to Stable Diffusion and Dall-E.

Google is also creating similar tech. The tech giant is working on a new project called Gemini, which will pair text and image generation.

In addition to Paint, the report mentions that Microsoft is also exploring AI tools for Photos, the Camera app and the Snipping Tool.

For the Photos app, the company is reportedly working on an AI technology that would allow the app to recognize people, and allow users to drag and drop them in other photos, similar to Apple’s Visual Lookup.

With the Snipping tool and the camera app, Microsoft wants the apps to be able to recognize text in images or screenshots and via the camera viewfinder with OCR (optical character recognition).

It’s worth noting that these features are still in development and may not make it to the final version of Windows 11. Microsoft has not officially confirmed or announced any of these AI features for its apps.

Image credit: Windows Central

Source: Windows Central