Sonos will reportedly unveil Sonos Move 2 at end of September

Sonos will reportedly launch its second-generation portable speaker, the Move 2, at the end of September, according to The Verge.

Further, the speaker will reportedly be more than six pounds, similar to its predecessor. Still, The Verge says that it will have better battery life, connectivity, improved audio performance, and more.

The Move 2 will now use true stereo playback with dual-angle tweeters instead of the mono output available in the original Move. There will also be a woofer for the bass and ‘Automatic Trueplay,’ which optimizes sound whenever you change positions. Battery life has improved from the original speaker as well. According to The Verge, it will feature up to 24 hours of continuous playback, far better than what was on the original Move. Further, it’ll have a replaceable battery, and the device will use less energy when idle.

The Move 2 will also be able to play Bluetooth across the rest of your Sonos ecosystem. This was a feature that wasn’t available in the original speaker. It will also support line-in audio over a USB-C port; you can charge your handsets through that port too.

The Move 2 offers IP56 dust and water resistance for outdoor use and uses absorbent material to help it against drops.

The device also features a wireless charging base station with a detachable power adapter and Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Plus, you can disable your speaker’s microphone with a new switch on the back. The device still doesn’t support Google Assistant, but there’s Alexa and Sonos Voice Control.

There’s also a new green variant.

