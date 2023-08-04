The iPhone 16 series is gearing up for better cameras

The rumour mill has been churning about the iPhone 15 series a lot this past week, but it’s the iPhone 16’s time to shine. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 series may adopt a stacked rear camera sensor. Reportedly, the iPhone 15 series will follow a similar adoption a well.

According to the report, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are expected to sport a 48-megapixel primary camera with a stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS) design, which is supposed to capture more light. Reportedly, the new sensor couldn’t make it across all iPhone 15 models in 2023, but that should change.

Rumours indicate the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera with an eight-part hybrid lens with two glass elements and six plastic elements, as well as improvements for the telephoto and ultra-wide camera lenses.

The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max could get a periscope telephoto lens next year.

Source: MacRumors, Via: Ming-Chi Kuo