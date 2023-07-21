Amazon reveals Echo Show 5 Kids and 3rd-Gen Echo Show 5

Amazon is consistently improving its Echo range of devices with new features and products. For its 2023 lineup, the company has revealed new versions of its Echo Show 5 smart display.

The new Echo Show 5 (3rd-gen) and the Echo Show 5 Kids (2023) are available to pre-order now.

The new 3rd-Gen Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with Alexa that lets you stay connected with video calling, watch movies and shows, listen to music and audiobooks, control your smart home devices and more. It features a 5.5-inch touchscreen that’s identical to its 2nd-Gen version.

However, the 3rd-Gen Echo Show 5 boasts bigger speakers than its predecessor. According to Amazon, the new bigger speaker system should offer double the bass, when compared to the 2nd-Gen Echo Show 5.

The new Echo Show 5 also runs on a faster MediaTek MT 8169 B processor, which according to Amazon, makes the 3rd-gen Echo Show 5 20 percent faster than its predecessor.

Further, the device also now supports Matter for easy home connectivity.

The Echo Show 5 (3rd-gen) is available to pre-order now for $119.99. The smart display is available in ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Cloud Blue’ and ‘Glacier White’ colourways. It will be released on August 8th, 2023.

The Echo Show 5 Kids, on the other hand, is the first Echo Show designed for children.

It comes with parental controls enabled by default and has a 1.75-inch speaker system. It features a built-in camera shutter and microphone/camera off button for privacy controls. It comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to thousands of ad-free and age-appropriate audiobooks, videos, games, and Alexa skills.

The Kids’ smart display also supports Matter for smart home interoperability.

The Echo Show 5 Kids is available to pre-order now for $129.99. It releases on August 8th, 2023.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon