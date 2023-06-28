Android’s ‘Nearby Share’ receives stealth update from Google

Google has rolled out a small update to its implementation of Nearby Share, a feature that lets users wirelessly transfer files from one Android device to another. As brought to light by Sterling on Twitter (via Android Police), the phone on the receiving end of the transfer no longer needs to have its screen on and unlocked to receive files.

The tweak is a small but mighty one, making the entire Nearby Share feature a frictionless experience compared to before. The feature is especially useful in those situations where you’d normally be emailing yourself a file to transfer it from one device to another.

Android’s Nearby Share has been around since 2020, having replaced a previous NFC-based file transfer system known as Android Beam. The current iteration functions similarly to Apple’s well-known AirDrop, utilizing wireless radios in lieu of cables.

Google appears to be investing in the feature, bringing it to PCs in beta form earlier this year. While its use is not yet as widespread as AirDrop, Nearby Share has certainly evolved into a formidable alternative.

Source: Sterling Via: Android Police