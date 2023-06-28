Android might soon allow seamless call switching between phone and tablet

Back at Google I/O 2023, the company introduced a “Telecom” Jetpack library that incorporates APIs related to improving phone call performance. Now, XDA‘s Mishaal Rahman has shed additional light on the feature, as well as its implications for Android. Namely, the seamless switching of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls between phone and tablet devices might be on the way.

The Telecom source code, which is available online, appears to confirm the bolstered VoIP functionality. With the Pixel Tablet doubling as a Chromecast receiver, users would be able to simply cast over the audio and phone call controls to the bigger screen.

An improved VoIP experience within the Android ecosystem would be very welcome. As Google continues to build out its portfolio of Pixel devices, a focus on Apple-esque interoperability only makes sense. Users within the Apple ecosystem have benefited from similar phone call continuity via the iPhone and iPad for some time now.

Google is currently hard at work on finalizing its release of Android 14. It’s currently unclear when phone call switching might make its way into a build of the operating system.

Source: XDA