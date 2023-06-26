5 reasons we’re excited to camp with Bluetti’s AC180 portable power station this summer

At long last, summer is here and camping season is upon us. For many, plans are being made to get away from the city and enjoy the warmer weather. Throughout the summer, it’s important to have a reliable and durable battery station nearby for all your devices and appliances.

Bluetti is launching its new AC180 portable power station in Canada for $1,099 on June 20th. Eager customers can look out for the Early Bird sale ahead of summer. Bluetti’s latest power solution offers robust features like portable design, multiple charging options, and fast charging rate, so you won’t have to worry about running out of juice on your next trip.

Here are five reasons why it deserves top billing on your packing list.

Portable and built for multiple devices

The AC180 has a long-lasting 1152Wh battery life. It’s built into a 34.01cm x 24.68cm x 31.69cm (13.39 × 9.72 × 12.48 inches) compact design, which is easy to carry on your next camping trip or to the cottage. This Bluetti power station weighs a mere 16kg (35.27lbs), and it offers 1800W high output power with various options for charging. When you’re camping, the last thing you want is for people to be fighting over an outlet or charging unit, and the AC180 includes various outputs for versatile charging, including four 120V/5A AC outlets, a 100W USB-C port, and a 15W wireless charging pad to conveniently charge your smartphone or AirPods.

Sustainable charging solutions

The AC180 is able to effectively charge any mobile device, including a smartphone or laptop. While camping, you can also rest assured that the power station can deliver 1800W of continuous power to appliances like mini fridges, kettles, and fans. Bluetti also supports a “Power Lifting Mode,” which boosts the AC output up to 2700W for high-wattage appliances like hair dryers, electric blankets, and water heaters. Therefore, no matter what the device, you’ll be covered during your camping trip. Ultimately, the longevity of the battery relies on what’s connected. For instance, a fan can be connected for around 26 hours on a single charge. There’s also enough battery life to support 103 charges of a smartphone.

Charging options

Unlike many other portable power stations on the market, Bluetti’s AC180 offers many ways to charge the unit. Using an AC input, the AC180 can reach a full charge in 1 hour. Alternatively, you can use solar panels to charge the station in close to three hours. You can also charge the AC180 using a car’s 12V/24V input or a generator. With so many options, you can take advantage of uninterrupted power during your trip.

Peace and quiet, peace of mind

The Bluetti AC180 offers a “Silent Charging Mode.” When active, the portable power station generates a “near-noiseless sound” as low as 45dB. With this setting, the power station can run without disrupting your sleep or conversations around a fire. Camping is an opportunity to escape the noise of the city and embrace the sounds of nature, and the AC180 won’t compromise any of those moments this summer.

Smart app connectivity

With the Bluetti app, users can monitor and control the AC180 portable power station remotely. This is a fantastic optional support pillar. The last thing you want is to unexpectedly run out of power, but the Bluetti app supports Bluetooth connectivity so you can manage power consumption and see the current charge of the battery. This way, you can monitor when to charge the power station and whether you’ll have enough battery life to spare.

These are just some of the reasons why you should consider the Bluetti AC180 for your outdoor adventures. When you escape to the campgrounds or cottage, you’ll always have power and a long-lasting charge with this unit.

And starting on June 20th, Canadians can take advantage of the early bird sale to grab it at only $1,099. More information on the AC180 and more Bluetti products can be found here.

Image credit: Bluetti



