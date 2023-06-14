Samsung Galaxy S23 FE rumoured to launch in Q3 in select markets

Samsung’s latest leaks indicate Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE will launch in selected markets in Q3 2023.

According to SamMobile, the ‘Fan Edition’ smartphone will release in Q3 in some locations but will get a wider release in Q4 and Q1 of 2024. However, the specific launch markets are currently unknown.

SamMobile also claims Samsung the S23 FE will feature an Exynos 2200 chip and an AMD-powered Xclipse 920 GPU, including in the United States. This is the same processor Samsung featured in the S22 series.

Unfortunately, when Samsung releases the S23 FE, the Exynos 2200 chipset will be nearly two years old, making the hardware a little dated, especially in North America, where high-end Qualcomm chipsets are superior.

The S23 FE will also reportedly sport a 50-megapixel primary camera. Further, it’ll release in 128GB and 256GB storage variants with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, it’ll feature the same 4,500mAh battery found in the previous FE handsets.

While Samsung’s FE handset won’t be available for a few months, the South Korean company’s Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 are expected to launch in late July/early August.

Source: SamMobile