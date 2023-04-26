Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be the thinnest Fold yet

Samsung might have put its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold on a diet, according to reliable leaker Ice Universe.

Exclusive！Size contrast Fold5 Fold4 gap

长 154.9mm 155.1mm 0.2mm

宽 129.9mm 130.1mm 0.2mm

厚 6.1mm 6.3mm 0.2mm

合上宽 67.1mm 67.1mm 0 mm

合上厚：13.4mm 14.2~15.8mm 0.8-2.4mm

重量： 254g 263g 9g — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 25, 2023

The dimensions look to be similar to the previous generation, strengthening the idea that the overall footprint and display sizes will remain the same as before. In this case, it’s the thickness and weight that are most noteworthy in the leak.

When folded, the Fold 5 is tipped to be 13.4 mm. By comparison, the Fold 4 has a range of thickness from 14.2 mm to 15.8 mm. Not only will the device be thinner than the outgoing model, but it appears it will also fold flatter than before.

Beyond thickness, the weight of the device is noteworthy in this leak. Coming in at 254 g, this would be an improvement over the Fold 4’s 263 g.

This latest leak backs up similar recent claims that the device will be a tad more slender than before. While this change is a welcome one, those who were hoping for a total redesign appear to be out of luck this time around.

A more substantial change to the Fold form factor might still be on the way, according to a separate leak by Twitter user Revegnus. We might just have to wait until 2024 to see it take shape.

The Fold 5 isn’t the only Samsung foldable subject to rumours galore — the Flip 5 is also on the receiving end of various leaks.

Samsung is expected to officially announce both the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 in an event this summer.

Source: @UniverseIce Via: The Verge