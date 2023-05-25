Apple AirPods now on sale from Amazon Canada

Now could be the time to score some new AirPods as the in-ear wireless Bluetooth earbuds are on sale. Check out all these deals below from Amazon Canada.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $149.99 (save 17%)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case for $217.99 (save 9%)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case for $229
- Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $159.998 (save 5%)
- Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods for $59.97 (save 39%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada