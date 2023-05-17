Uber Eats users in Canada can now send a video message with gift cards

Uber marked its third GO-GET on Wednesday, its annual showcase featuring new products and tools, several of which are coming to Canada.

One new feature is teen accounts. Parents can set up the account with Uber to ensure screened and experienced drivers get their children to where they need to go. These accounts automatically utilize several safety features, including audio recording and live trip tracking, and let parents contact a driver directly.

The feature is now available in western Canada and Quebec. It will roll out to Ontario and Nova Scotia residents in the summer.

Video gift messaging is a new feature that will let users add a video message when sending gifts through Uber Eats. While this feature is now available across Canada, users can only add a video to gift cards at this time. Uber says it will soon expand it to other products as well.

New features for group grocery orders allow users to invite participants, set deadlines for ordering items and automatically split the bill. The features are rolingl out across Canada now.

