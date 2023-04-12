Toronto-made action-RPG Ravenlok coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC on May 4

Toronto-based indie game developer Cococucumber has announced that its upcoming action-RPG Ravenlok will release on Xbox consoles (including Xbox Game Pass) and PC on May 4th.

In the game, you play as the eponymous teenager as she’s transported into a magical world and tasked with stopping the evil Caterpillar Queen. Along the way, you’ll meet strange creatures, complete quests and fight monsters in real-time combat.

Ravenlok was first revealed during last summer’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. It’s the final game in Cococucumber’s “Voxel Trilogy” of standalone games with a unique pixel-based art style, following 2017’s Riverbond and 2021’s Echo Generation. The latter title took home several honours at last year’s The Game Awards, including Best Indie Game.

Pre-orders for the game will open on April 20th on Xbox and the Epic Games Store. Cococucumber will also offer an exclusive Raven Wings helmet as a pre-order bonus until launch day.

For more on Ravenlok, check out our interview with game director Vanessa Chia.

Image credit: Cococucumber