Xbox unveils new controller for Earth Day featuring recycled parts

Xbox is celebrating Earth Day early with the announcement of a new green wireless controller made out of recycled materials and recovered plastics.

The ‘Xbox Wireless Controller — Remix Special Edition’ is a unique take on Xbox’s traditional wireless controllers. It’s comprised of a mix of “post-consumer recycled resins” and a regrind of previously molded coloured parts.

Xbox uses mechanically recycled Xbox One controller parts that have been generated into raw materials used to make up parts of new controllers. This is known as regrind, and it’s one of the main components of Xbox’s newest controller offering. This accounts for 33.3 percent of the controller to be comprised of regrind and reclaimed materials, which is 100 percent awesome.

Aesthetic-wise, Xbox has gone with earthy, olive green tones for the body and “subtle variations, swirling, markings, and texturing,” adding to the uniqueness of the controller.

The D-pad, Xbox button and front case are inspired by “lichen found in the Pacific Northwest Forest,” with the triggers, bumpers and side grips sporting a tactile landscape pattern.

The company has doubled down even further on its support of Earth Day with the included Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack. This allows users to play without disposable batteries and grants up to 30 hours of battery life with a single four-hour charge.

The controller also comes with all of the bells and whistles that are expected with a premium Xbox controller, including a 3.5mm stereo headset jack for headsets and Bluetooth technology that allows for wireless gaming on PC and mobile devices.

The Xbox Wireless Controller — Remix Special Edition will be available for pre-order worldwide on April 18th and will retail for $84.99 U.S. dollars (Approximately $114.34 Canadian dollars.)

For more weird Xbox controller variants, check out this plaid gamepad, released for a contest by Xbox Canada.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox