Sony’s PlayStation 5 is $60 off right now

At Sony’s recent CES 2023 keynote, the head of the company’s gaming division, Jim Ryan, made a highly anticipated announcement that gamers had been eagerly awaiting.

After months of PS5 shortages, Ryan declared that the supply of PlayStation 5 consoles has improved and that the shortage is now over, noting, “PS5 supply improved towards the end of last year… everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward.”

Those interested in a deal can head over to Amazon Canada today as the Disc Edition of the God of War: Ragnarök bundle is currently on sale for $60 off, bringing the cost down to $669.96.

God of War: Ragnarök picks up three years after the events of the 2018 game and follows Kratos and Atreus as they try to avert the apocalypse and confront new divine challenges. Although the game is also available on PS4, the PS5 version offers 4K graphics, 3D audio, and haptic feedback.

Source: Amazon Canada