Today’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Google easter egg is adorable

If you Google “The Mandalorian” today, you’ll be met with the world’s cutest little alien.

Grogu appears at the bottom of the page, and if you tap him, the little guy starts using the Force on your web page.

I highly recommend you Google "The Mandalorian" pic.twitter.com/joeqYY1Dcm — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) March 3, 2023

If you keep tapping on Grogu, he just keeps doing it, figuratively and literally breaking the internet.

It’s absolutely adorable, and you need to try it out. Once you refresh the page, everything is back in place.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian hit Disney+ on March 1st.