Here’s what’s coming to Apple Arcade this March

Apple Arcade is a gaming subscription service designed specifically for Apple devices, including the iPhone, the iPad, the Apple TV and even the Mac.

As Apple does every month, the tech giant has revealed several new Arcade Originals coming to the subscription service this month. While this is a slower month than usual, there still are several titles worth checking out:

Kimono Cats from HumaNature launches on March 3rd. In it, you control a cat walking through a Japanese “matsuri” festival and play several mini-games.

Osmos+ launches on March 17th and is an ambient, cosmic simulator focused on the survival of the fittest. The game is physics-based and offers an electronic-influenced soundtrack.

Clue: Hasbro’s Mystery Game+ from Marmalade Game Studio is a classic murder mystery title focused around six suspects, six weapons, nine rooms and only one killer.

Human: Fall Flat+ from 505 Games is a light-hearted physics platformer that’s set in floating dreamscapes. You can play solo or with up to four players online.

Games getting new content include NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition, Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, Dead Cells+, Football Manager 2023 Touch, Mini Motorways, Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure, Castle Crumble, Lego Star Wars: Castaways, and more.

Apple Arcade is free for the first month and then costs $5.99/month. The platform features over 200 games.

Image credit: Apple