It costs Apple up to $474 USD to produce an iPhone 14 Pro Max

Last week, Counterpoint Research published a breakdown of the components used in the Pixel 7 Pro and how much it cost Google to produce one of the phones. Now Counterpoint is back with the price of making an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to Counterpoint, it costs Apple up to $474 USD (about $631.75 CAD) to make a 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max with mmWave and $454 USD (roughly $605.09 CAD) for a 14 Pro Max with just Sub-6 5G. Counterpoint estimated a blended cost of $464 USD (approximately $618.42 CAD), assuming 44 percent of 14 Pro Max devices feature mmWave. It’s worth noting that in Canada, likely only the Sub-6 models are available, given that Canadian carriers don’t yet offer mmWave 5G.

Apple’s cost to produce the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 3.7 percent higher than the 13 Pro Max, according to Counterpoint. The increase primarily comes from the new 48-megapixel camera sensor and always-on display.

Counterpoint also noted that some components decreased in price this year, notably some of the cellular components.

Some other interesting bits of information from the Counterpoint document included the A16 Bionic chip costs about $11 USD more per unit than the A15 Bionic, and the overall ‘processing’ category — which includes the A16 Bionic — now accounts for 20 percent of the total cost.

Moreover, Apple’s self-designed components make up a larger share of the total bill of materials (BoM) cost for the iPhone 14 Pro Max than for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Self-designed components make up 22 percent of the overall BoM cost for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It’s also important to keep in mind that the costs detailed by Counterpoint don’t include things like assembly, packaging, distribution, research and development, or marketing. While it might be tempting to think that Apple’s ripping people off, there’s a lot more to consider when it comes to the price of the iPhone.

You can view the full report here.

Source: Counterpoint Research Via: 9to5Mac