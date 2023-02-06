Motorola’s Valentine’s Day sale discounts select phones by up to $500

Motorola is offering Canadians discounts on several smartphones as part of its Valentine’s Day sale. Savings range from as little as $50 to as much as $500 off on select devices.
Check out the promotions below:
Motorola Edge (2021): $399.99 (regularly $899.99)
Motorola Edg2 (2022): $499.99 (regularly $899.99)
Moto G Pure: $149.99 (regularly $199.99)
Moto G Stylus 5G: $399.99 (regularly $499.99)
Moto G Play: $199.99 (regularly $249.99)
Moto G Power (2022): $179.99 (regularly $299.99)
Image credit: Motorola
Source: Motorola