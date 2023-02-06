Save up to $200 on Pixel, Pixel Watch, other products in Google Store

Although Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 series is stealing the headlines right now, those shopping for a new phone and who don’t want an S23 might want to consider Google’s Pixel phones, which are currently on sale (alongside several of the company’s accessories).

Currently, the Canadian Google Store has the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, Watch, Buds Pro and Chromecast with Google TV on sale:

If the Google Store isn’t your jam, Amazon also has some Google phones discounted:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.