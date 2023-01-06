Leaked S23 Ultra renders reveal fewer colourways than predecessor

As we approach February, the month when Samsung announces its new S series flagship devices, leaks regarding Samsung’s upcoming S23 lineup are starting to ramp up.

A new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra render leak reveals that the upcoming flagship device will be available in just four colours, in contrast to its predecessor, which is available in seven colours on Samsung’s website.

Similarly, the S23 will also reportedly be available in four colours, compared to the S22’s nine colourways as mentioned on Samsung’s website.

Courtesy of leaker @_snoopytech_ on Twitter, the upcoming flagship will reportedly be available in only ‘Cotton Flower,’ ‘Misty Lilac,’ ‘Botanic Green,’ and ‘Phantom Black’ colourways, as seen in the Tweet below:

This may be it: Cotton Flower

Misty Lilac

Botanic Green

Phantom Black pic.twitter.com/bnRVIb5ZhI — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) January 5, 2023

Apart from the colourways, the renders double down on a leak we’ve heard of in the past. The upcoming flagships will get rid of the camera bump in favour of protruding camera lenses with no actual camera island.

Further, from what we know so far, the flagship S23 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.8-inch display, similar to its predecessor. It will also be slightly wider and offer the thinnest bezels ever on a Galaxy S device.

The S23, on the other hand, is rumoured to feature a 6.1-inch display. The handset will also feature Qualcomm’s 2023 flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be announced in late January or February of 2023.

Source: @_snoopytech_