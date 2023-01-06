Anker discounts portable chargers, cables and accessories by up to 30 percent

Anker is coming out swinging with a number of discounts on cables, portable chargers and accessories. The deals offer upwards of 30 percent savings.
Check the best offers below:
- Anker Portable Charger, 325 Power Bank for $59.99 (save $10 with coupon)
- Anker USB C Charger, Anker 735 Charger GaNPrime 65W for $62.99 (save 30%)
- USB C Charger, Anker 2-Pack 20W Fast Charger with Foldable Plug for $24.99 (save 29%)
- Anker USB C Charger, Anker 737 Charger GaNPrime 120W for $99.99 (save 33%)
- Anker 5000mAh Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger for $69.9 (save $10 with coupon)
- Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Adapter for $38.99 (save 29%)
- Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) for $249 (save $20 with coupon)
- Bluetooth Speakers, Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $34.99 (save 30%)
- Anker USB C Charger, 713 Charger (Nano II 45W) for $37.99 (save 24%)
- Anker PowerCore, 10000mAh External Batteries for $34.99 (save 5%)
- Anker USB C Charger 20W, 511 Charger (Nano) for $17.99 (save 10%)
- Anker Powerline II Lightning Cable, [6ft MFi Certified] for $13.99 (save 18%)
- Anker 32W 2 Port Charger with 20W USB C Power Adapter for $28.99 (save 17%)
- Anker USB Power Strip Surge Protector(300J) for $31.99 (save 30%)
- Anker Elite USB Charger, Dual Port 24W Wall Charger for $21.99 (save 21%)
- [3 Pack] Anker Powerline USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable for $23.99
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada