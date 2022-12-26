Staples Boxing Day sale: 4K gaming monitors, Galaxy Buds, Fire HD tablet and more

Staples Canada’s Boxing Week sale has discounts on laptops, monitors, headphones, earbuds, tablets and more.

It’s worth noting that the products mentioned below have varying sale end dates. If you’re going to sit on the idea of placing an order, make sure the check when the specific deal ends.

Check out Staples’ Boxing Week deals below:

Laptops

ASUS X515JA-SB39-CB 15.6-inch FHD Laptop Intel Core i3-1005G1 – 512GB SSD – 8GB RAM – Intel UHD – Windows 11 Home: $429.99 (regularly $749.99)

Lenovo 82KN0003CF 14-inch HD Chromebook, Mediatek MT8183, 4 GB LPDDR4x, 64 GB eMMC, Chrome OS: $199.99 (regularly $429.99)

HP 15-ef3017ca 15.6-inch Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home: $799.99 (regularly $999.99)

Acer A315-56-598L 15.6-inch FHD Laptop – Intel i5 – 256GB SSD – 8GB RAM – Windows 11: $549.99 (regularly $779.99)

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Notebook – Apple M1 Chip – 256 GB SSD – 8 GB Unified Memory – Space Grey: $1,149.99 (regularly $1,299.99)

Monitors

ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K HDR DSC Gaming Monitor with Freesync Premium Pro – XG43UQ: $999.99 (regularly $1,399.99)

LG 23.8-inch Full HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync – 24MP400-B: $119.99 (regularly $199.99)

MSI OPTIX 27-inch VA Widescreen Curved Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology – G27C5: $199.99 (regularly $319.99)

Acer UM.QQ1AA.004 Nitro 23.8-inch VA Gaming Monitor: $119.99 (regularly $199.99)

Samsung 32-inch FHD VA Curved Monitor with AMD FreeSync – LC32R500FHNXZA: $249.99 (regularly $379.98)

Audio products

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $149.99 (regularly $179.99)

Sony WHXB910N Over ear Noise Cancelling Extra Bass Headphones with Microphone – Black: $199.99 (regularly $349.99)

JBL Flip 6 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – Black: $129.99 (regularly $169.99)

Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds – Fearless Black: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro – Graphite: $239.99 (regularly $289.99)

Tablets

Apple 9th Gen iPad 10.2-inch Retina Display, Wi-Fi, A13 Bionic Chip, 64 GB, iPadOS 15, Silver: $379.99 (regularly $449.99)

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1-inch, 1080p Full HD, 32 GB – Black: $144.99 (regularly $199.99)

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch Tablet – Intel Core i5r – 256 GB SSD – 8 GB RAM – Windows 11 Home – Graphite: $1,299.99 (regularly $1,399.99)

Samsung Tab A8 32GB – Grey: $219.99 (regularly $329.99)

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet 11-inch MediaTek Helio G90T Tablet – 4GB RAM – 128GB eMMC – Android 11 – Platinum Grey: $259.99 (regularly $339.99)

