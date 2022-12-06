Save 29 percent on the OnePlus 10 Pro right now

If you’ve been holding off on buying the OnePlus 10 Pro in hopes of a sale, well, you’re in luck.

OnePlus currently has the 10 Pro available for $729 in Canada, down from the regular $1,029. The 29 percent discount applies to the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with the 12GB/256GB version rocking only a seven percent discount to $1,049 (it’s also out of stock at the moment).

Along with the 29 percent discount, OnePlus has a few other ways to save. For example, those who already own a OnePlus device can save an extra $60.

OnePlus has a few bundle offers too. Customers can save up to 80 percent on earbuds if they bundle them with the OnePlus 10 Pro. The 80 percent off bundles include the OnePlus Buds Pro ($39.99 when bundled vs. $199.99 regular) and the OnePlus Buds Z2 ($23.99 vs. $119.99 regular).

Customers can also save 10 percent on the ‘Karbon’ or ‘Sandstone’ bumper cases when bundled, bring the prices to $49.50 and $30.60, respectively.

Check out the deals here.