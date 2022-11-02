GameStop offering double trade-in credit on games towards refurbished iPads, iPhones

EB Games GameStop Canada is currently running a solid double trade-in promotion on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PS5 games.
The only restrictions are that the games must include original cases and artwork and can’t be duplicates or combined with any other offers.
Further, the double trade-in credit is only applicable when trading towards a refurbished iPad or refurbished iPhone.
Check out GameStop’s refurbished iPhone and iPad collection here.
It’s worth noting that the trade-in deal is in-store only. The double trade-in offer is available now and ends on Monday, November 7th.
Source: GameStop