Koodo, Fido, Virgin roll out another $65/20GB promo plan

Over the weekend, the Big Three flanker brands added new $65/20GB promotional plans after removing similar limited-time plans earlier this month.

Telus’ Koodo, Rogers’ Fido and Bell’s Virgin Plus now offer some form of a 20GB plan that costs $65/mo. Koodo and Virgin both just have a $65/20GB plan in place of the $65/15GB plan they had before. Fido, on the other hand, adjusted its $65/15GB plan to include a bonus 5GB of data, bringing the total monthly data up to 20GB. Interestingly, Fido’s website notes that the data bonus will be applied automatically and won’t show up until customer’s second or third invoice.

Moreover, both Koodo and Fido note that the $65/20GB plan is only available for a limited time, but neither displays an end date on their websites. Virgin Plus makes no specifications about its version of the plan.

Koodo also has its $60/mo 10GB plan listed as a promotional offer despite it being identical to the non-promotional $60/10GB plan it offered before.

Beyond that, there’s not much that’s special about these plans. They all include unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, 4G data speeds, and other features like voicemail and call display (although some features vary from provider to provider).

If you missed out on the last $65/20GB offer from these providers, now’s your chance to take advantage.

You can check out Koodo’s plans here, Fido’s plans here, or Virgin’s plans here.