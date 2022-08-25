Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in September 2022

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in September 2022.

You can view the full list of content below:

September 1st:

Fakes

DAS BOOT Season 3

Islands

Malory Towers Season 2

September 2nd:

The Next Step Season 1

September 5th:

Jeremy and Jazzy

September 7th:

Noughts + Crosses Season 2

September 9th:

Our House

Anne at 13,000 ft

September 12th:

The North Water

Family Feud Canada

Murdoch Mysteries

September 13th:

Comedy Night With Rick Mercer

Strays

This Hour Has 22 Minutes

September 14th:

Casual Season 3

War of The Worlds Season 3

September 15th:

Dragon’s Den

September 16th:

The History of Comedy Season 1

Burnout: The Truth About Work

Our Loved Ones

September 17th:

Honey Bee

September 19th:

Polaris Music Prize Gala (CBC Music)

September 23rd:

Rhod Gilbert: Stand up to Shyness

Boys VS. Girls

Lido TV

September 25th:

The Legacy Awards

September 27th:

Bimibatoo-Win: Where I Ran

Virgins

September 29th:

The Fifth Estate

Dreams in Vantablack

September 30th:

The Passionate Eye – The Pretendians

Overcoming Depression: Mind Over Marathon

The Rest of Us

CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

